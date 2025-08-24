Discussion of Saline Rec Center Continues in Council

Discussion regarding the budget for repairs at the Saline Recreation Center continued at Saline City Council’s Aug 18 meeting. The Rec Center’s HVAC system, which has had a series of breaks and repairs since fall 2023, experienced a critical failure this February. The replacement for the building’s Dectron unit is scheduled for November 2025. In the meantime, it was requested that City Council pass an allowance for a stop gap loss.

“To date, we have put in $98,255.49 and repairs on the Dectron in total, and we’re recommending a stop gap of $140,000 which leaves us $41,744.51 for any repairs that may occur within the next few months before the replacement comes,” Acting Manager Elle Cole said.

According to the memorandum submitted at the Aug 18 meeting, if the current Dectron unit fails and is left unrepaired until the new unit has arrived, it could result in damages to the building, including mold, corrosion of ceilings and roof structures, and decreased air quality.

“Staff morale, service reputation, and customer loyalty would likely decline precipitously,” the memorandum reads. “The Rec Center’s most reliable revenue stream – its aquatic programs – could face long-term erosion.”

Councilmember Dean Girbach, who has raised concerns about the finances involved in the repairs to the rec center before, stated he would not support the stop gap motion. Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon agreed, questioning the value in any additional short-term repairs.

“We keep just thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be the next great fix. This is going to help us, this is going to help us,’” she said. “And it’s not. At every meeting it seems as though there’s a request for another repair […] and I just don’t know how much longer we can keep doing this.”

Councilmember Rice proposed a solution that took into account the concerns raised about finances, which would decrease the amount permitted to be spent on repairs as the date of the full replacement of the HVAC system approaches.

“I think a scale based off of, you know, revenue that we would potentially lose the closer we get makes a little bit more sense with what we’re working with here,” Rice said. “Again, I want to reiterate that this is a service to our community, and we are simultaneously working on coming up with a plan for the future of the Rec Center. This is a band aid. Yes, it’s not something that I love having to do here, but we cannot let it sit for a few months if it collapses tomorrow.”

The final motion, which would allow a cap of $40,000 spent on repairs if done in August, $30,000 if in September and $20,000 if in October, was passed 5-2.