District #2 Ballot Now Includes Commissioner Elected Last November: Appeals Court to Determine Race’s Validity

The November election for Monroe County Commission District 2 will proceed, but unless an appeals court rules otherwise, the winner will not take office following the election.

That is, unless the winner is former chair of the Monroe County Commission Mark Brant.

New candidate

While the courts determine whether Brant can keep his seat, although he was serving time in federal prison when his term started Jan. 1, he filed his petition signatures to run with No Party Affiliation, said Monroe County Clerk Annamarie Osment. On the due date Aug. 6, 2025, the day after the Primary election, Brant submitted 229 signatures, meeting the 60 required to make him eligible.

Also on the November ballot are Danielle Hoover (Democrat) of Milan who obtained 821 votes and Dale Biniecki (Republican) of Monroe who obtained 977 votes in the Primary. Biniecki defeated Republican candidate Dwayne Dobbs, who received 254 votes.

Ruling

Then on Sept. 12, Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnze, who was assigned to the case Mark Brant vs. Monroe County Board of Commissioners after three Monroe County Judges recused themselves, ruled in favor of Brant, stating “The Court is persuaded that Brant’s incarceration in federal prison commencing prior to Jan. 1, 2025, and continuing until July 2025 did not operate to vacate his position” and “the Court grants Brant’s request that the County recognize Brant as the District 2 County Commissioner for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2025, beginning at the expiration of this court’s stay.”

courtesy of Monroe County

Kuhnze also issued a stay, until after final resolution by the Court of Appeals, and allowed for the November election to go forward until the appeals court has issued a final decision.

Commission Meeting

Monroe County Commission Chair David Vensel spoke to his fellow commission at its Sept. 16 meeting, encouraging them to appeal.

He reminded them that Brant, who had been the chair of the county commission, was sentenced in March 2024 to 18-months in prison for maintaining a drug-involved premise, though he did not inform them of his legal challenges until September, eventually resigning Oct. 1, 2024. Despite his conviction, he still registered to run in 2024 to keep his seat, running unopposed.

“As a long-time candidate he had no opposition other than write-in candidates,” Vensel said. “Mr. Brant’s silence was a major act of deception.”

Brant won the election in November 2024, the same month he headed to prison. At the time his published release date was Feb. 26, 2026, Vensel said. That left the commission struggling with how to proceed without a clear state law and District 2 without representation.

“The judge stated she’s not overly confident of her decision, thus her reason for a stay,” Vensel told the commission, later adding, “We need to see this through to the end. That’s my plea.”

The Monroe County Commission voted 4-3 to appeal the decision.

Representation

District 2 includes the Monroe County side of Milan, the Village of Maybee, plus London, Exeter, Milan and Raisinville Townships.

If the county’s appeal is not successful, Brant will serve out a four-year term as commissioner, with the term starting when he was in prison on Jan. 1, 2025. Jan. 1 was when the increased term lengths for county commissions went into effect, changing terms from two to four years based on the Michigan Public Act 122 of 2021.

Regardless of what the courts say, voters will have a chance to make their own choice clear at the election on Nov.4, with three candidates, including Brant, on the ballot.

