DNR to Auction Surplus Property Across Michigan Starting August 1, including Washtenaw County

Online land auctions feature riverfront, lakefront, and forest acreage, with proceeds funding future public recreation and conservation efforts

Photo: A 14-acre-plus, forested parcel in Briley Township, Montmorency County, with approximately 2,000 feet of frontage on the Thunder Bay River. Courtesy of DNR.

Whether you’re looking for investment property, recreational land, or a quiet slice of nature to call your own, Michigan’s upcoming public land auctions may have just what you’re looking for. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing to auction 126 surplus properties in August and September, including parcels in Washtenaw County, as part of its strategic land management plan.

The DNR’s online land auctions will feature properties across the state, with bidding beginning August 1 and concluding September 5. Washtenaw County’s auction is scheduled for Thursday, August 21.

These auctions are a part of the DNR’s ongoing effort to better manage public land by reallocating underutilized parcels and reinvesting in land that better supports outdoor recreation, public access, and conservation. The available properties range from riverfront and lakefront lots to forested acreage, many of which are surrounded by private land or difficult to access for public use.

“More than half of the land the DNR manages came to the state due to owners’ nonpayment of taxes, so those parcels were not ones we purposefully sought out and purchased,” said Scott Whitcomb, director of the DNR’s Office of Public Lands. “Our land review process is effective in pointing out parcels that don’t fit the department mission to balance conservation, recreation and economic development.”

The decision to sell certain parcels is rooted in the need to maximize public benefit. Some properties lack legal public access, are too small for meaningful recreation, or are affected by neighboring private development that limits public use like hunting or hiking.

Proceeds from these sales are deposited into the Land Exchange Facilitation Fund, which helps the DNR acquire replacement properties more aligned with its conservation and recreation mission.

“This year, land is available throughout Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in the following counties: Alger, Allegan, Barry, Genesee, Gogebic, Grand Traverse, Kent, Lake, Lapeer, Luce, Manistee, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Schoolcraft, Washtenaw and Wexford,” Whitcomb said.

Some parcels are less than an acre, while others span up to 200 acres. Over 15 properties available are 40 acres or larger, mostly located in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Many feature road access, river frontage, or wooded terrain, but are otherwise isolated from other DNR-managed lands, creating management challenges that make them better suited for private ownership.

Interested buyers can pre-register and view the full auction schedule at tax-sale.info. All bidders must register prior to the auction date for the county in which they plan to bid.

For property details, including minimum bids, acreage, maps, and terms of sale, visit Michigan.gov/LandForSale.