August 12, 2025

DNR Releases 2025 Fish Stocking Numbers, Includes Brown Trout in Dexter’s Mill Creek

Doug Marrin

DexterEnvironment

The Michigan DNR stocked nearly 19 million fish in 2025, including 4,400 brown trout in Dexter’s Mill Creek. Learn how this benefits anglers and local conservation.

Photo: Steelhead being stocked in the Red Cedar River in East Lansing this spring. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has stocked a total of 18,958,970 fish so far in 2025. Courtesy of MDNR.

Dexter’s Mill Creek received a boost for local anglers this spring when 4,400 brown trout were released at the Shield Road Bridge on April 30. The fish, averaging 5.39 inches in length, were part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ 2025 stocking program.

The cold, clean waters of Mill Creek make it an ideal environment for trout, offering the cool temperatures and oxygen levels the fish need to thrive. The creek is also a favorite destination for fly fishing, with brown trout being a prized catch for both experienced and novice anglers. Much of its health and fishing accessibility is supported by the Ann Arbor chapter of Trout Unlimited, which works on habitat restoration, streambank stabilization, and public engagement to ensure the fishery’s long-term sustainability.

The Mill Creek stocking was one of 716 sites supplied by the DNR this spring and summer. In total, the department stocked 18,958,970 fish weighing more than 331.5 tons, representing 10 species and one hybrid. These efforts, which included 417 stocking trips covering more than 91,000 miles, are aimed at maintaining healthy fish populations and boosting recreational fishing opportunities statewide.

“We had another excellent spring and summer stocking season that will bring ecological benefits and fishing opportunities to Michigan anglers,” said Aaron Switzer, DNR fish production manager. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff, healthy, high-quality fish were reared and delivered to stocking sites in excellent condition.”

Michigan’s fish stocking program plays a significant role in the state’s $3.9 billion sportfishing industry, supporting tourism and related businesses. The DNR operates six state hatcheries and two cooperative hatcheries, each specializing in certain species based on water source and temperature. Brown trout for the Mill Creek release were among the 825,388 brown and rainbow trout reared at the Harrietta State Fish Hatchery this year.

While the spring and summer stocking season has wrapped up, additional fall stockings, including brook trout, Atlantic salmon, walleye, lake sturgeon, and muskellunge, are still planned.

