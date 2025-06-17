DNR Wildlife Habitat Grant Application Now Open

Now through July 29, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Habitat Grant Program is accepting applications with a focus on projects that restore large complexes of grassland and savanna habitat.

“Grasslands and savannas were once abundant, but are now rare in Michigan,” said DNR Wildlife Division Chief Sara Thompson. “By partnering with conservationists across the state to restore grasslands, we can provide important habitat for wildlife, as well as numerous benefits for Michiganders. Grasslands help prevent erosion and flooding, filter runoff, and pull carbon dioxide out of the air – protecting our water and air.”

Grassland habitats are home to some of Michigan’s most popular wildlife species, including ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys, as well as some of the rarest, such as Karner blue butterflies and Henslow’s sparrows.

Funding for this habitat work is available for local, state, federal and tribal governments, and profit and nonprofit groups through an open, competitive process. Minimum grant amounts will be set at $50,000, with the maximum being the amount of funds available for this grant cycle. The 2025 overall available grant amount is approximately $500,000.

Applications are open now and must be submitted through the MiGrants system no later than July 29 to be considered for funding. Successful grant applications will be announced in late summer 2025. The detailed program handbook and more information are available at the Wildlife Habitat Grants webpage.

The 2025 Wildlife Habitat Grant Program seeks to develop and maintain large grassland and savanna complexes of 100 or more acres and improve connectivity between habitat patches.