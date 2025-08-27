Do You Really Need 10,000 Steps a Day?  

A family medicine doctor weighs in on what walking goals matter most

Graphic by Angel Ren, Michigan Medicine

By Paige Stallman | Michigan Medicine

The 10,000 steps a day fitness craze isn’t anything new, but some question whether it’s truly the magic number for better health and fitness.

These days, it’s not uncommon to see people taking laps around their living room just to close their step count, but 10,000 is a big number, and for some, fitting it into a daily routine may seem impossible.

Arrice Shipley, M.D., M.P.H., a family medicine doctor at the University of Michigan Health Ypsilanti Health Center, breaks down where the 10,000-step goal came from, what science says about how much walking you actually need and how to build a personal movement routine.

Finding a step goal that works for you

The 10,000 step goal may not be realistic or even necessary for everyone.

“Setting a daily step goal should take into account your baseline activity level, overall health, and personal lifestyle,” Shipley said.

“The focus shouldn’t be on the number but consistency.”

“Interestingly, this number did not originate from a particular study. It began as a marketing campaign in Japan that was promoting pedometers as tools for counting people’s steps,” said Shipley.

She notes that research from organizations like the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Heart Association suggests that 7,000 steps per day may be a more sustainable – and still effective – goal for many adults.

Their data have shown that the health benefits of walking, such as improved cardiovascular health, can show up before hitting the 10,000 mark.

This research, Shipley says, included middle-aged individuals of all sexes, races and body weights.

“For most middle-aged adults, starting with 7,000 steps is a great starting point,” she said.

“As your fitness improves, you can gradually increase your goal. What’s most important is choosing a goal that feels attainable and motivating, not overwhelming.”

How the 10,000 number came to be

Despite its popularity, the 10,000-step goal didn’t come from research but from marketing.

The reasons were simple: 10,000 was an easy number for people to remember, and it was a number that this technology could easily track.

“Since then, this number has been a hot topic in the medical space and realm of health and wellness,” said Shipley.

“As more in-depth research has been done about counting steps, it has been found that benefits are still possible at lower numbers.”

The health benefits of walking

Regardless of step counts, one fact is undeniable: the benefits of walking are vast.

High on the list: Walking has been shown to decrease the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

Other benefits include easing joint pain, burning calories, lowering blood sugar and improving mood and mental health.

Some research even suggests getting 4,000 steps a day can be enough to start seeing some of these health benefits.

“The key is not just how far you walk, but how regularly you move,” Shipley said.

“When it comes to advising patients, the recommendations I make are tailored to their individual needs,” she added.

“We look at overall health, to evaluate factors like percentage of body fat, glucose levels and cardiovascular health indicators before landing on an activity goal for each individual.”

Even the smallest steps add up

For those short on time and unsure how to add walking to their routines, Shipley recommends starting small.

“You’d be surprised at how fast steps will add up when you’re intentional about getting them through everyday life tasks,” Shipley said.

Her top tips for sneaking in steps throughout the day:

Skip the closest parking spot. Park farther from entrances at work, stores, or school to naturally build in more steps.

Take the stairs. Even a few flights make a difference.

Walk instead of drive when possible. Look for errands or outings you could do on foot. A short walk to a nearby store or coffee shop counts.

“Small changes like these will make a difference and are easier to stick with. By starting small, you can help ensure your fitness progress is sustainable,” said Shipley.

“People shouldn’t think of the 10,000 step goal as the end all be all number,” she added.

“Focus on what step count will fit into your lifestyle and work your way up from there. Everyone’s health and fitness goals should be personal to them.”

Read the original article from Michigan Medicine at https://tinyurl.com/4x7vmazc