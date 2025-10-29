Documentary Filming to Temporarily Close Forest Street in Dexter

Photo: Forest Street looking toward Baker from Hudson. Google Street View.

An unusual request for a temporary road closure on Forest Street was approved by Dexter City Council at its October 27 meeting. Breyko, LLC received approval to film a scene for its upcoming documentary The Road Home. The closure, proposed for Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., would affect Forest between Baker and Hudson Streets, with November 9 set as a rain date.

Local traffic will still be permitted, but residents should expect occasional delays while filming is in progress. The production company is required to notify residents and work with them to allow access to and from their homes during the closure.

Produced by Breyko, a creative agency based in Michigan, the company explains on Instagram The Road Home is a documentary exploring housing, healing, and the systems that both support and fail people in need. The project features stories from across Washtenaw County, including interviews with local outreach organizations such as the Ann Arbor PATH team and McKinley Properties. The film is directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Kameron Donald, and is being produced in collaboration with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission.

Dexter’s straight, centerlined stretch of Forest Street caught the filmmakers’ eye as an ideal setting for one of their key visual sequences.