Advertisement





Donna Esther (Noah) Lane

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 86 died peacefully in Chelsea on January 29, 2020. Donna was born October 29, 1933 at home near North Lake, the daughter of tenant farmers Laurence Eugene and Esther Mabel (Widmayer) Noah. Donna was baptized at North Lake United Methodist Church. She attended a one-room school, Pumpkin College, through the eighth grade. She then matriculated and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1951 and Henry Ford School of Nursing in 1954. Donna was head nurse at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. On April 8, 1961, she married the love of her life, Wilfred Chandler Lane DVM, at St. Paul United Church of Christ. “Doc” preceded her in death in 1996. For 35 years, they worked side-by-side seven days a week at Lane Animal Hospital while raising their four children.

Donna was born, raised, married, lived, and died in her beloved hometown of Chelsea. Donna and “Doc” were active in the Chelsea Area Historical Society. Donna became a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Advertisement

Survivors include their four children, Caroline E. (Mark MD) Saunders of Williamsburg, W. Chandler (Jamie) Lane II of Chelsea, Rev. David L. (Ana) Lane of Cutler Bay, FL, and Jonathan DVM (Margaret DVM) Lane of Chelsea; 10 grandchildren: Chelsea Caroline Saunders, Benjamin Chandler Saunders, Margaret Mary Lane, Caroline Anne Lane, Isabel Esther Lane, Eric Ellis Saunders, Elizabeth Daisy Lane Saunders, Grace Laurence Lane, Elizabeth Mabel Lane, and Richard David (Christina) Seyfried; one great-grandson, Cody Richard Seyfried; sisters-in-law, Frances Lane of Tampa, FL, Camila Noah of Gregory, Mary Ann Noah; as well as five nieces and a nephew.

Donna was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Noah, Lynwood Noah, and L. Duane Noah; brother-in-law, Charles H. Lane; and one niece.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, February 8, 11:00 a.m., from St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, with the V. Rev. Dr. William J. Canon Turner officiating. Graveside service immediately following with Rev. David Laurence Lane officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (Rosary at 7:30 p.m.) from Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, as well as Saturday at the church, 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Chelsea Area Historical Society, St. Mary Catholic Church, or St. Paul United Church of Christ.