Don’t Forget the…

By Steve Gwisdalla

Originally Published April 3, 2025

Recently, we went on a trip to Mexico over our son’s spring break vacation. We booked the trip a year ago and patiently waited. That patience ended the week before the trip, when impatience for the clock to speed up and our own procrastinations decided to show up. For those traveling far from home can attest, the list of things to not forget is long and extensive. Don’t forget sunscreen (to call resort prices for sunscreen expensive is an understatement). Don’t forget bathing suits. Don’t forget the necessary medications. Don’t forget our passports. We always make lists. Well, my wife makes lists. I admit when it comes to lists like these, my saint of a wife would readily tell you that I become her second child. I tend to throw a few things in a suitcase and go, winging it along the way. But thank God for her lists. They have saved us time, money, aggravation, and arguments.

This is not an article about our vacation. It is an article about what almost happened on our vacation. We went to an all-inclusive family resort just outside of Cancun. Did I mention it was a family resort? It is my expert opinion that every family with a worn-out seven-year-old and equally worn-out parents were at this resort when we were also there. We have a very well adjusted and mature 15-year-old. Clearly, we have forgotten all the trials and tribulations brought about by sugary drinks, pools and too much sun can bring to a family with young children. There were many moments in restaurants or in the pool where we were all frazzled and on the brink. I think it was my son who said it first, early in the week.

“Remember, we are on vacation.”

We would laugh, toast whatever was in our hands and reset. It was done a few more times throughout the vacation and something that could have easily overwhelmed us with negativity became a family positive.

Don’t forget to have fun.

Don’t forget why we came down here.

Don’t forget who we are. Not only do we have to remember that our nature is to laugh when others may point fingers or get angry, but to try and spread that happiness around to others. A smile, a joke, a friendly comment. Trying to get others to smile, even if only for a moment hopefully made their day just a little bit better.

Don’t forget to be up.

In the midst of a beautiful backdrop, it can still be just as easy for the gremlins to try and make you angry, bitter, and upset with all the little things they try to turn into big things. A screaming child. A drunk acting foolish. An overworked server taking a couple of extra minutes to get to your table. Acknowledgement, a joke or goofy comment, and then we moved on.

Don’t forget to advocate for more joy.

It is easy to get lost in our own frustrations. Easier to allow them to affect us well beyond the moment the frustration was born. After a while, we forget what got us frustrated in the first place and if we are not careful, an entire day can be ruined. Floating in the pool, me and my family would voice the frustration of the moment, then one of us would invariably make a joke about it, we would laugh and move on. We need to remember that in everyday life, not just when we are on vacation. It is my humble belief that pretending the frustration is not real, did not really happen, or worst of all, stewing about and replaying it over and over in our minds only buries it, where its roots can grow. Rather, acknowledge it, laugh about it and forget it. No roots will spread. There is plenty in life to frustrate us. I for one will not let frustrations win the fight. I choose to focus on fun, beauty, and up. And thanks to my fabulous wife’s list making skills, I am extremely grateful for my last Don’t forget to…

Don’t forget the Imodium.

Steve is a Dexter resident and the President, Chief Sunscreen Advocate, Vice President of Beach Ball Blowing Up, and slightly sunburnt owner of Better Place Consulting, a success, career and life coaching company. Reach out to him at steve@betterplacemgmt.com.