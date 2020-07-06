Advertisement

Dominic Nelson

The new Executive Director for the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Dominic Nelson, hosts a weekly “Donuts with Dom” chat session Fridays from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Dexter Bakery. I caught up with Dom to get his take on the current business climate in Dexter.

Many local businesses are battle worn from the effect of mandated safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now that some restrictions have been lifted, and businesses are allowed to reopen under certain guidelines, the public isn’t exactly rushing back in. The struggle continues.

“I would definitely say local business owners are battle worn,” says Dominic describing the feedback he has received from Chamber members thus far. “In one way, owners are trying to get back to business as it was before, but also knowing that it’s not going to be the way it was before COVID.”

Changes are now required. In addition to the many facets of running a business, owners now monitor issues such as customer hand sanitizing, mask wearing, the number of customers allowed, and the traffic flow, body temperatures, and symptoms.

“Owners have to not only figure out what changes need to be made in order to be compliant but also how to implement those changes into their footprint,” says Dominic.

Trying to get their customers back in their doors and buy into the safety precautions is a huge hurdle for many business owners. Regardless of the safety measures that have been required by the State of Michigan, the challenge is that everybody seems to have their own ideas as to what precautions should or shouldn’t be done in a business. The business staff is then put in the awkward position of reminding some customers of the safety rules that need to be followed in order for them to remain open for business. It’s a touchy situation for some people.

“Businesses are just kind of taking it day by day,” Dominic says. “They rely on people coming through the door, and it’s difficult to correct customers who are actually showing up.”

Restaurants and bars have received a lot of coverage as these establishments have had to think quickly to survive a shutdown and now a phased reopening, but other businesses have also been forced to adapt their operational models.

One Dexter Chamber Member, Pearl Planning, a financial planning firm, has remained busy with adjusted strategies to meet with clients. Zoom meetings and phone calls have been the new normal for meeting with clients eager to discuss their investment strategies, financial decisions, and the adjustments necessary with a disrupted economy. Pearl has also launched a podcast and continues to post regular blogs, videos, and webinars in order to keep the broader community engaged with financial information and updates.

“I think retailers may need to be the most creative,” says Dom. “There is no precedent for what we’re facing. We’re trying to think of ways to get the products inside the store to the outside so that people don’t have to worry about coming into an enclosed space.”

One idea that has been tossed around is more sidewalk sale events. The City of Dexter has already barricaded off some downtown parking spaces to create parklettes for restaurants as well as several retailers to extend their business out into the open air.

The overriding thought is that as much as the shutdown and phased reopening has been a time of transition for the public in general, it is also a transition for businesses as they figure out and adjust to a new way of executing their offerings and fulfillment to customers. Many businesses have also experienced sharp turnover during this time and are busy recruiting new staff which then has to be trained on the company’s tasks and also the safety guidelines required to minimize/prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Will life and business ever go back to the way it was before COVID-19? Probably not. Or if it does, it will be a long way down the road. But for now, in the initial throes of changing the way we do commerce, patience along with the dollars we spend will be most helpful and appreciated by our local businesses.