Douglas Oliver Hanton

Dexter, Michigan

Doug was known for his love of family, his smile and his great work ethic. He enjoyed working at the bank, at home – where he was Mr. Handyman – and at the many volunteer efforts he made at church and in the community.

Doug was born in Port Huron, the third child of Oliver M. “Scotty” and Gladys I. (Hallman) Hanton. He was a graduate of Port Huron HS and served as the 1955 class president.

After graduation from Michigan State University in 1959 with a degree in Business, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann R. Curnow, and moved to Saginaw for his first job in banking. They raised their family there, enjoying family camping, his children’s many activities, and participating actively in church and community endeavors, including serving as president of Kiwanis.

He was transferred to Great Lakes Bancorp in Ann Arbor in 1982 and was very active in community and church life, where he headed up a renovation at First United Methodist Church which took most of his time for nine years. After retirement, he spent much of his time at Ann Arbor Kiwanis, sorting, pricing, selling and making friends. World travel became a big part of his life in later years, as he and Ann visited many countries. Golf was a summer pastime.

His lifetime hobby was collecting, buying, selling and operating Lionel O gauge model trains. His layouts always included people, cars, trucks, buildings and trees to make it as lifelike as possible. Traveling twice a year to York, PA for train shows was great fun for him.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Ann; three children, Scott (Helen), Dean (Terri), and Sue (Eugene) Pratt; seven grandchildren, Erin (Nathan Loding), Sean (Heather), Kyle (Emma Rodenbush), Seth (Alexis), Brian Hanton and Ryan and Grace Pratt; and four great-grandchildren, Callen, Tavin, Lilly, and Garry. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Curnow, sister-in-law, Joanne Curnow, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters and their spouses, Dorothy (Donald) McCormick and Marianne (Gerald) Andrews; and brother-in-law, Gordon Curnow.

The family would like to give grateful thanks to the staff of Towsley Village Memory Care at Chelsea Retirement Community for their kindness and care in his last year.

A Memorial Service will take place from Ann Arbor First United Methodist Church, February 2 at 1:30 pm, with visitation beginning at noon. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Ann Arbor First United Methodist Church, Ann Arbor Kiwanis or to a charity of choice. Please sign Douglas online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com