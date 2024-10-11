October 11, 2024 Donate
Downtown Dexter Merchants Host Halloween Night Out

by

Local business coalition Downtown Dexter Merchants is hosting its first Witches’ Night Out Sip and Shop event, which will include discounts and wine and appetizers for those in attendance.

Originally founded to connect local businesses with each other, the Dexter Merchants group has hosted multiple events this year that promote community involvement.

This event will be on Oct. 18th from 5-8pm.

Participating businesses in this event will include:

Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio

Verapose Yoga and Meditation House

Grace Proper

3bird

Cass & Co. Upscale Thrift & Gift

Carosello Pasta

Dexter Mill

Lily’s Place

Turchin Jewelers

The Fox and the Feather

Tiani Body Care

Hearts and Flowers

And more!

