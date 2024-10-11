Downtown Dexter Merchants Host Halloween Night Out

Local business coalition Downtown Dexter Merchants is hosting its first Witches’ Night Out Sip and Shop event, which will include discounts and wine and appetizers for those in attendance.
Originally founded to connect local businesses with each other, the Dexter Merchants group has hosted multiple events this year that promote community involvement.
This event will be on Oct. 18th from 5-8pm.
Participating businesses in this event will include:
Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio
Verapose Yoga and Meditation House
Grace Proper
3bird
Cass & Co. Upscale Thrift & Gift
Carosello Pasta
Dexter Mill
Lily’s Place
Turchin Jewelers
The Fox and the Feather
Tiani Body Care
Hearts and Flowers
And more!