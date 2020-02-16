Advertisement





DROID: Dreadbot Robotics Opportunities In Dexter was founded by Dexter High School’s very own FIRST Robotics team to spread the joy of STEM into the community. The program currently has eight teams that cover all age groups from K through 12.

On February 22 from 4-6 PM in the Wylie cafeteria you can have the opportunity to meet with all of Dexter’s robotics teams! Attendees will receive tours of the Dreadbot’s “Drydock” build space, located at Wylie Elementary, and get to meet our student roboticists.

See this year’s DROID competition robots, and witness the unveiling of the Dreadbot’s new 2020 season robot. We would love to have you and your children check it out! Please RSVP to dhsdreadbotoutreach@gmail.com.

