Dreadnaught Sports Oct 12-18, 2025: Teams Deliver Big Wins, Historic Moments, and Heartfelt Finishes

It’s been another action-packed fall season for Dexter High School athletics. From historic championships to nail-biting finishes, the Dreadnaughts have showcased talent, teamwork, and school spirit across every field, course, and pool.

Football: Record-Setting Season Nears Playoffs

The Dexter football team continued its dominant run with a 69–19 rout of Ann Arbor Pioneer in SEC Red play. Quarterback Cooper Arnedt completed 13 of 17 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns, while Cole Novara made history with eight catches for a school-record 224 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Arbaugh added 160 rushing yards and three scores on just 10 carries, helping Dexter finish conference play 5–1 and improve to 7–1 overall. The Dreads close their regular season at home against Flushing before heading into the MHSAA playoffs.

Girls Golf: Dexter Captures First State Championship Since 2007

In one of the program’s greatest moments, the Dexter girls’ golf team claimed the 2025 MHSAA Division 2 State Championship at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek. The Dreadnaughts shot rounds of 330 and 313 for a two-day total of 643, pulling away from runner-up Cranbrook Kingswood.

Senior Avery Manning finished third overall with rounds of 79 and 75, while Millie Truesdell placed sixth and Maddy Manning tied for eighth — giving Dexter three top-10 finishers. Ellie Anderson and Morgan Pomerantz added key depth as Dexter sealed the win with the best single-day team score in the field. The championship capped a dominant season that included SEC Red and regional titles.

Field Hockey: Dominant Run to Regional Final

Dexter’s field hockey team is peaking at the right time, cruising past Seaholm and Bloomfield Hills in back-to-back 8–0 shutouts to reach the regional finals. Senior Aiden Weinmann led the offensive charge with multiple goals and assists, while Claire Dubuque, Kylie Marcinkowski, and Avery Schaieb all found the back of the net.

Dexter’s defense was nearly impenetrable, holding both opponents without a single offensive corner. Goalkeepers Audrey Owen-Smith and Ella Walsh split time in net, combining for consecutive shutouts as the Dreads advanced to face Bloomfield Hills Marian for a shot at the state semifinals.

Cross Country: Both Teams Finish Fourth at SEC Finals

At the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills Metropark, both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams earned fourth-place finishes in highly competitive fields.

For the boys, junior Coen Hill led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16:02.40, followed by Nick Martens (9th) and Nicholas Hoffman (15th). On the girls’ side, senior Amelia Cribbins placed 17th in 20:01.00, just ahead of sophomore Layla Blumberg (18th). Strong pack running from Abigail Dobry, Claire Gibson, and Avery Hoeft kept Dexter solidly among the top teams.

Swim & Dive: Senior Night Victory and State Qualifiers

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team celebrated Senior Night with a 94–78 win over Father Gabriel Richard, highlighted by senior Bekah Murillo’s first-place finish in the 500 freestyle and her anchor leg in the winning 400 free relay.

Junior Kayce McAllister added two victories in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while Vivian Linebaugh led a 1–2–3 sweep in diving.

The weekend continued with standout performances at the MISCA Invitational, where McAllister earned state qualifying times in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Murillo clocked a strong 100 back time, and freshman Brooke Ganas notched her first state cut in the 500 freestyle.

Volleyball: Five-Set Battle vs. Skyline

Dexter volleyball fought hard in a five-set thriller against Ann Arbor Skyline, falling just short 25–23, 17–25, 22–25, 25–12, 15–12.

Senior Larkin Pham powered the offense with 22 kills and 13 digs, while senior Chloe Burns tallied 34 assists and 10 digs. Tessa Boomhour and Paige Mattice contributed key blocks at the net, and Annamarie Myint anchored the defense with 24 digs. The Dreads’ resilient effort showcased their depth and competitiveness heading into the postseason.

Water Polo: Senior Night Effort vs. Saline-Skyline

In a thrilling Senior Night matchup, Dexter boys’ water polo battled state-ranked Saline-Skyline, ultimately falling 9–7 after a close, back-and-forth contest.

Jude Smith led with four goals and a steal, while Ethan Vince added two goals and an assist. Goalie Derek Sletten recorded nine saves against the powerful Skyline offense. Seniors Jason Hazelton, Quinn Christy, and Owen Dauw contributed key defensive plays as the Dreads honored their six graduating players for their leadership and dedication.

Boys Soccer: Season Ends in Heartbreaker

The Dexter boys’ soccer team saw its season end in a 1–0 shootout loss to Mason in the Division 2 district semifinals. The teams were tied after regulation and overtime before Mason clinched the win 5–4 in penalty kicks. Dexter’s shooters — Andrew and Dane Barbaro, Tyler Craig, and Sean Myint — converted their PKs, but Mason netted the decisive fifth goal to advance. The Dreads finished their season 5–13–2, closing a hard-fought campaign marked by strong defense and grit.

From championship triumphs to emotional senior sendoffs, Dexter’s athletes have embodied the spirit of competition and community this fall — proving once again that the Dreadnaught pride runs deep.