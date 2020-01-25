Advertisement





An Ypsilanti free throw with four seconds left in the game to lift the Grizzlies past Dexter 46-45 Friday night.

Dexter trailed by two with 29 seconds left, but Colin Parachek and Cal Bavineau forced a turnover with a trap and Bavineau got a lay-up to tie the game at 45.

The Grizzlies missed a shot with four seconds left, but got the offensive rebound and was fouled. They sank one of two free throws for a one point lead.

Dexter got the ball down the court, but the ball slipped through their hands and time ran out and the Grizzlies hung on.

Advertisement

“I felt we controlled the game, but we did not execute our game plan down the stretch,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “Tough loss, but we’ll look to bounce back.”

Dexter started strong taking a 21-13 lead at the half.

The Grizzlies began to battle back in the third outscoring Dexter 17-14 to cut the Dreads lead to 35-30 heading to the fourth.

Ypsi’s took control in the fourth scoring 12 points for the Grizzlies including the game winning free throw.

Parachek finished with 16 points on six of eight shooting and grabbed eight rebound to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Bavineau finished with ten points and Marco Lucchesi nine. Bobby Pnacek and Brennan Parachek each finished with five points.

The Dreads fell to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC White. They travel to Pinckney Tuesday night and host rival Chelsea Friday.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp