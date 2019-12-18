Advertisement





A fast start left little doubt for the Dexter boys’ basketball team as the Dreadnaughts rolled to a 62-31 win over Tecumseh in the home opener Tuesday, December 17,

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead over the Indians after one quarter, behind 11 first quarter points from Marco Lucchesi.

Dexter hit four triples in the second as they outscored Tecumseh 17-7 to take a commanding 32-11 lead into the half.

The teams played evenly in the third with the Dreadnaughts heading to the fourth leading 43-21 and cruising to the win.

Eleven of 12 players scored for the Dreads, led by Lucchesi with 20 points.

Colin Parachek added seven points and Brennan Parachek chipped in with six. Bobby Pnacek, Ryan Trinkle, and Cal Bavineau scored five points each, while Lucas Koone had four. Chad Robrds and Aiden Dexter had three each, Dane Wiegers and Kellen Porter two apiece.

The win evened the Dreadnaughts record at 1-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in the SEC White.

The win was also the first win as Dexter Head Coach for Jason Rushton.

Dexter will return to action Friday night when the travel to Adrian for a doubleheader with the girls’ basketball team. Girls will start at 5:30 and the boys approximately 7:00 PM.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp