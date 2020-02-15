Advertisement





The Dexter basketball team needed a win Friday night over Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night to stay in the SEC White title hunt, but the Splitters were just to much for the Dreads as Lincoln rolled to a 68-45 win to clinch the SEC White title.

The Dexter defense was able to slow Lincoln phenom Emoni Bates for a while, holding him to just five points through the first 14 minutes of the game.

Bobby Pnacek was given the job of slowing Bates and he was all over him in the first half, frustrating Bates at times.

Bobby Pnacek was right in the face of Emoni Bates for most of the night. Photo by Mike Williamson

While the defense had slowed Lincoln the Dreads struggled on offense missing many opportunities to make it a game with the Splitters. Despite holding Bates to just five points for the better part of the first half, the Dreads trailed 15-6 after one quarter and 25-16 in the final minute of the half.

“I thought defensively in the first half we were able to do what we needed to, but came up with too many empty possessions on offense to keep it close,” coach Jason Rushton said.

Bates seemed to flip the switch at that point, in the final minute of the half he hit a lay-up and then a triple at the buzzer to lift Lincoln to a 30-16 at the break.

Colin Parachek hit a pair of triples in the first half to keep the Dreads within striking distance, but it was the Bates show from there.

Colin Parachek hits a triple in the first half against Lincoln. Photo by Mike Williamson

Bates exploded for 18 points in the third quarter as Lincoln outscored the Dreadnaughts 22-18 for a 52-34 lead after three. At one point he showed that he was frustrated by Pnacek in the first half as he tried to back him down to the paint, but Pnacek stood his ground with some bumping and forced him around the key when Bates hit a turnaround jumper and let out a yell right in Pnacek’s face for a little taunt.

The fourth quarter was a videographer’s dream as the high flying Splitters put on a show. Bates slammed home three, including a breakaway posterizing dunk, while Lincoln freshman Braelon Green showed that Bates isn’t the only flyer on the team with a pair of impressive dunks as Lincoln pushed the lead to 26 in the fourth and cruised to the win.

Parachek led the Dreadnaughts with 12 points, including six in the third as the Dreads tried to stay in the game.

Pnacek chipped in with nine points to go with his strong defensive effort. Cal Bavineau added seven points, Marco Lucchesi six, Ryan Trinkle five, Brennan Parachek and Lucas Koone three each.

Bates ended the night with 36 points.

Dexter fell to 7-4 in the SEC White and 10-5 overall.