The Dexter basketball team celebrated Senior Night for six Dreads who were playing their last home game and sent them out with a victory as they beat Parma Western 50-43.

Playing their last game on the Dexter court were seniors Bobby Pnacek, Ryan Trinkle, Dane Wiegers, Kellen Porter, Matt Santos, and Marco Lucchesi.

A special moment came at the end of the game when senior team manager Dat Nguyen was able to enter the game and scored his first career points with a free throw for the final points of the night.

Dexter started the game slow as Parma took a 15-9 lead after one quarter.

Aidan Dexter sparked a big second quarter rally by hitting three triples to help the Dreads outscore Western 17-10 in the second for a 26-24 halftime lead.

The Dreadnaughts defense locked down in the third allowing the Panthers to score just six points as the lead grew to 35-30 after three. Colin Parachek scored five in the quarter to lift the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreads held off the Panthers in the fourth by outscoring them 15-13 with the aid seven free throws in the fourth.

Dexter led the way with 14 points, including four triples.

Colin Parachek finished with 10 points and Brennan Parachek eight. Lucchesi finished with six points, Pnacek three, Trinkle, Cal Bavineau, Lucas Koone, and Kellen Porter two, and Nguyen one.

Dexter improved to 13-7 overall. They will participate in the D1 district at Brighton Wednesday, March 11 against the winner of Ann Arbor Skyline and Pinckney.