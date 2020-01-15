Advertisement





The rivalry showdown between the Dexter and Chelsea hockey teams meant a little more Tuesday night as the teams were tied for the top spot in the SEC White. It came down to an exciting third period as Dexter scored three goals to get by the Bulldogs 4-1 and move atop the conference standings.

The Dreadnaughts lead the White with 10 points, with the Bulldogs right behind with eight at the midway points of the season.

There was lots of action as both teams carried the play up and down the ice, but neither team could cash in with a goal in the first period.

The Bulldogs had the best chance in the opening period, but the shot clanged off the post and bounced away to keep the game scoreless.

Dexter went on the power play early in the second, but the Bulldogs killed the penalty and would go on the power play when Dexter was called for hooking. Chelsea could not cash in on the man advantage and it stayed scoreless.

The Bulldogs would get two more power plays, but could not find the net as Dexter freshman goaltender Caleb Kril made some big saves.

Chelsea appeared to score a goal with 4 minutes left in the second, but the referee waived the goal off when the net came off.

The game was still scoreless with two minutes to go in the second when the Dreadnaughts broke through.

Kyle Burke to a pass near the blue line and lifted a shot toward net that took a bounce in front and found its way through the goaltenders pads and into the net for a 1-0 Dexter lead with 1:40 left in the second.

Chelsea had a huge chance in the opening minute of the third, but Kril stopped the Bulldogs Gabe Vowles on a shot from point blank range to keep the Dreads up 1-0.

Dexter’s Caleb Kril makes a huge save at the start of the third period for the Dreadnaughts. Photo by Mike Williamson

“Krilly did a hefty job for us tonight stopping nearly 30 shots,” Coach Justin Young said. “It was a big one for him for being such a young guy. You can see his confidence growing”

Neither team could take advantage of powerplays over the next seven minutes as the game remained 1-0 Dreads.

Chelsea finally broke through shortly after a power play when freshman Devin McIntyre tipped home a shot from the side of the net to make it 1-1 with 9:19 left in the third.

The Bulldogs celebrate Devin McIntyre’s goal that tied the game at 1-1 in the third. Photo by Mike Williamson

Just a few seconds after the game tying goal, Chelsea was called for tripping and it only took 14 seconds for the Dreads to retake the lead as Nate Kniesteadt found the net to make it 2-1 Dreads.

The goal for Kniesteadt was big as he had a rough night until that point after being called for three penalties prior to the goal.

“We had kind of hit a lull early in the third with the penalties,” Young said. “Kniesteadt didn’t hang his head and came through on the powerplay for us. Nate has a second level that he is trying to get to and he is really close to being there for us.”

The Dreadnaughts made it 3-1 with just over six minutes left when John Poszywak too the puck to the left corner and sent a shot at the net from a tough angle and it found the top right corner to give the Dreads some breathing room.

Chelsea did not give up and Dexter was called for hooking with 2:13 left and the Bulldogs pulled their goaltender to give them a 6 of 4 advantage.

The Bulldogs got a big shot on net, but Kril made a huge glove save to keep it 3-1.

The Dreadnaughts celebrate the empty net goal that clinched the win over Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter sealed the win when Brendan Busdeker scored an empty netter with 44 seconds left to make it 4-1.

“We are continuing to gain steam and move forward,” Young said. “Sometimes teams peak to early, but we are on a steady incline right now. I don’t want us to be playing our best hockey yet. We want to keep going forward and playing our best in late February.”

John Rosevelt and Joey Fracassi picked up a pair of assists each for the Dreads. Busdeker, Dalton Wright, and Luc Chesney each had one.

Kril finished with 29 saves on 30 shots in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Vowles and Tyler Valik assisted on McIntyre’s goal for Chelsea. It is the 13th straight game with a point for Valik. Ben Mitts made 18 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs fell to 8-5 overall on the season and 4-1 in the SEC White. They are entering a tough portion of their schedule with games at home against D2 Davison, AA Skyline, and Bedford over the next week.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the White. They return to the ice Saturday night at Vets in Ann Arbor in a huge SEC crossover when the host SEC Red leading Ann Arbor Pioneer at 7:00 PM. Pioneer enters the contest as the 20th ranked team in the state.

Photo’s by Mike Williamson