The Dexter basketball team overcome a slow start to rally past Jackson 55-47 Tuesday night.

The win moved the Dreadnaughts into second place in the SEC White with a 7-3 record. They host league leading Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

Dexter struggled in the opening quarter, hitting just two baskets while falling behind 19-5.

Colin Parachek and Ryan Trinkle scored five points each in the second as the Dreads began their comeback outscoring the Vikings 14-9 to cut the lead to 28-19 at the half.

Parachek continued his hot shooting with a pair of triple and eight points in the third helping Dexter cut the lead to 42-37 after three.

The Dreadnaughts defense clamped down on the Vikings in the fourth, holding them to just five points as the completed the comeback.

Cal Bavineau scored eight points in the fourth to spark the rally. Marco Lucchesi and Parachek added five points each in the quarter.

Parachek led the Dreadnaughts with 21 points, six rebounds, and five steals.

Bavineau came up big in the fourth and finished with 14 points, seven assists, and three steals, while Lucchesi finished with 10 points and four boards. Trinkle finished with five points, Bobby Pnacek three, and Aidan Dexter two.