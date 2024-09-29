Dreads Roll Over Skyline for Fourth Straight Win

The Dexter football team sent a large Homecoming 2024 crowd home happy after trouncing Ann Arbor Skyline 63-0 Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts dominated on offense from the start, taking just 52 seconds and two plays to put six on the board with a 53-yard TD pass from Cooper Arnedt to Cole Novara for a 7-0 lead.

Kyle Sislo stepped in front of a pass on the next Skyline drive and returned the pick to the Skyline 35. Two plays later the Dreads struck again with the Arnedt to Novara connection hooking up for a 35-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0.

Arnedt and Novara weren’t done yet, when the two hooked up with a 53-yard scoring pass and a 21-0 lead late in the first.

Novara caught three passes for 141 yards and three scores in the first quarter alone.

Ronny Johnson took over in the second with TD runs of 4, 45, and 42 yards to put Dexter up 42-0 and the Dreads closed out the half when Arnedt hit Gabe Rychener from 24-yards out to make it 49-0 at the half.

The second half went by quickly with a running clock, but not before Jack Votaw scored on a pair of TD runs to make the final 63-0.

Arnedt was nearly perfect on the night by going 9 for 10 passing for 256 yards and four TD’s.

Novara finished with five catches for 162 yards and three scores, while Jaiden Juback three for 71, and Rychener one for 23 yards and a score.

Johnson rushed for 173 yards on ten carries and had three TD’s.

Votaw finished with nine carries for 51 yards and two TD’s, Arnedt one for 12, and Mason McAllister two for three yards.

Dexter heads to Pioneer Friday night with a four game winning streak.