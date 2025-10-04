Dreads Rout Bedford to Stay in Red Title Hunt

The Dexter football team kept pace with SEC Red leading Saline after a 38-13 rout of Bedford Friday night.

Bedford and Saline entered the night each undefeated in the Red, but it was the Dreadnaughts who knocked the Mules out of the first place tie and kept their title hopes alive with the win.

Dexter struck first with an 18-yard scoring pass from Cooper Arnedt to Cole Novara for a 7-0 lead.

A short time later, Brady Arbaugh busted through from a yard out to put the Dreads up 14-0 late in the first.

Bedford had its best drive of the night on the next series and scored on a TD run early in the second to cut the Dexter lead to 14-7.

The next Dexter drive stalled in Bedford territory, but Sam Cormier nailed a field goal to push the lead to 17-7.

The Dreads defense again held and Dexter took advantage of good field position when Arnedt connected with Novara for a second time for a 29-yard TD pass with just over a minute left in the half for a 24-7 lead at the break.

Arbaugh busted across for his second score of the game early in the third and the Dreads wrapped up their scoring with a long TD pass from Arnedt to Jack Votaw to make it 38-7.

The Mules added a late TD to make the final 38-13.

Arnedt finished 15-22 for 238 yards and three TD’s with his favorite target being Novara with eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.

Arbaugh rushed for 92 yards and two scores, while Votaw had 47 yards rushing and caught two passes for 58 yards and a score.

Oliver Hutchison caught four passes for 38 yards, Holden Niemi one for 11, Arbaugh oone for eight and Douglas McComas one for eight.

The Dreadnaughts return home for the 2025 Homecoming game Friday night when they host Ann Arbor Skyline.