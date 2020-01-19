Advertisement





A quick turnaround for the Dexter basketball team didn’t hurt as the Dreads rolled to a 65-42 win over Rochester at the MLK Classic at Madison Heights Bishop Foley High School Sunday afternoon.

Bishop Foley hosted the MLK Classic and had four games Saturday and four games Sunday.

Freshman Brennan Parachek had a career high 16 points to lead the Dreadnaughts against Rochester.

Colin Parachek scored seven first quarter points as the Dreads took a 16-9 lead.

Advertisement

Brennan took control in the second quarter by scoring 10 points, including 4-5 from the charity stripe, helping Dexter take a 31-20 lead at the break.

Aidan Dexter and C. Parachek hit big triples and scored five points each in the third to lift the Dreadnaughts to a 41-28 lead after three.

The Dexter offense put the game away by putting 24 points on the board in the fourth as they cruised to the win.

The Brothers Parachek led Dexter with Brennan scoring 16 and Colin 12.

Bobby Pnacek, Cal Bavineau, and Dexter finished with eight points each. Kellen Porter had a nice game of four points and eight rebound, while Sam Sterlitz added four points. Lucas Koone chipped in with three points and Dane Wiegers two.

Dexter improved to 6-2 overall on the season. They host Ypsilanti Friday night at 7:00 PM.