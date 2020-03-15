Advertisement





An up and down season for the Dexter boys’ basketball team came to an end in the district semifinals as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 42-35 Wednesday, March 11.

The Dreadnaughts started quickly with a pair of triples by Colin Parachek and one by Marco Lucchesi for a 9-2 lead, forcing a Skyline timeout.

The timeout slowed the run as Skyline cut the lead to 10-6 after one period.

Bobby Pnacek scored four points in the second for the Dreads, but the Eagles turned things around with a 13-6 run to take a 19-16 lead at the break.

Pnacek sparked the Dreadnaughts with a pair of triples in the third as Dexter took a 26-19 lead, but the Eagles answered with an 11-3 run to close out the period for a 30-29 Skyline lead.

The Dreads struggled in the third, but a pair of Parachek triples kept them close with Skyline leading 37-35 with a minute left. The Eagles would seal the win by hitting five of six free throws in the final minute.

Parachek led Dexter with 17 points, while Pnacek finished with 10.

Cal Bavineau and Lucchesi finished with three points each and Brennan Parachek two.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a 13-8 overall record on the season.

Photos by Dana Barnes