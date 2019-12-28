Advertisement





A stifling second half defensive effort helped lead the Dexter boys’ basketball team to a 47-34 win over Brighton at the Washtenaw County Showcase at Eastern Michigan University Saturday.

Brighton lead 13-8 after one quarter, but the Dreadnaughts battled back in the second by outscoring the Bulldogs 17-9 for a 25-22 halftime lead.

The Dexter defense slammed the door on Brighton in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to score just six points in the third and six in the fourth as the Dreads pulled away.

The halftime lead grew to 37-28 with a 12-6 run in the third for Dexter.

“Our defense played tough today,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “Offensively, we had a balanced scoring attack with Aidan Dexter coming off the bench and sparking us again.”

Dexter led the Dreadnaughts off the bench with 11 points all in the second half. He was 3 for 3 from the line in the fourth when the Dreads sealed the win.

Colin Parachek finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Eight points came in the first half to spark the Dreads rally.

Ryan Trinkle, Cal Bavineau, Dane Wiegers, and Marco Lucchesi scored five points each. Brennan Parachek chipped in with four points and Lucas Koone two. Bavineau also dished out five assists, while Lucchesi added four rebounds and four assists.

The Dreads improved to 3-1 overall on the season. They will return from the long Holiday break Friday, January 10 when they travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer.