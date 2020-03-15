Advertisement





from HFAH Communications

Jackson, Michigan—In an effort to provide COVID-19 screening to community members in a way that follows appropriate social distancing recommendations, Henry Ford Allegiance Health has opened a drive-through COVID-19 screening station. The station is located on the surface lot of One Jackson Square (100 East Michigan Avenue in downtown Jackson) and will allow community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Risk factors for COVID-19 include international travel within the past 14 days or contact with others already diagnosed with the disease. If individuals are experiencing symptoms or risk factors, screening may be appropriate.

If individuals do not meet criteria, they are asked to avoid using this screening service to help ensure those in greatest need are served in a timely manner. Anyone who does not meet criteria for testing will be directed to exit the lot.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health understands community members may have questions about whether screening is right for them. The Henry Ford MyCare Advice Line is available 24/7 to help answer these questions (313-874-7500).

Hours of operation:

· Saturday, March 14: 12-8 p.m.

· Sunday, March 15: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Monday, March 16 and going forward: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

A trained medical assistant will screen patients to determine if they require a test. If a test is indicated, a provider will conduct a swab of the nose on the patient. Individuals may also be tested for other viral illnesses capable of causing their symptoms such as influenza and RSV.

Test results will be sent to an outpatient lab. HFAH and patients should have results within 4-5 days.