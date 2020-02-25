Advertisement





The DTE substation being taken down on Feb. 25.

| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The DTE substation in downtown Dexter is no more.

The old brick building on Broad Street was razed to the ground on Feb. 25. This came after some interior work was done over the past few weeks to prepare for the demolition.

DTE has been working on removing the downtown substation as part of the partnership it has with the city of Dexter.

Michelle Aniol, Dexter’s Community Development manager, said all of the building debris will be taken to a landfill specifically permitted to accept contaminated materials. In addition to the building debris being handled in a particular manner, she said DTE must remove and replace soil under the building.

The city and DTE have a contractual agreement regarding the demolition of the Broad Street substation, according to Aniol.

In relation to the the site, Aniol also said the city will continue to work with Norfolk Homes on the redevelopment plan for the 3045 Broad Street redevelopment site.

According to the city website, “Once the demolition is complete, the land will be given to the city in exchange for two acres of land that the city currently owns on Dan Hoey. DTE will use the land on Dan Hoey for a future substation. The city will combine the former DTE parcel with the land around it, which is owned by the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA). The city and DDA are continuing to work with Norfolk Homes on the redevelopment of this important area along Mill Creek Park.”

Aniol said for context, the 3045 Broad Street Redevelopment Site includes 3045 Broad Street, the DTE Substation property, 8077 Forest, 8087 Forest Street and 8090 Grant Street.

In his Feb. 5 report, Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough updated the city council and community about the redevelopment plan.

Keough said a facility workshop was held with Norfolk Development regarding potential City office location at 3045 Broad Street and at this workshop Council, staff and members of the public were able to view concept plans for potential City space in a potential new building at Broad & Forest.

He said the building would be mixed use and have additional retail on the first floor, office space on the second floor and residential condominiums or apartments on the third floor.

In its recent presentation to the city, Norfolk said some of its objectives with the 3045 Broad Street redevelopment plan would be to provide opportunities for convenience retail, municipal services, offices and public spaces. The plan includes elements to make it pedestrian friendly with details such as a public plaza and better connection to downtown, and it would have a residential component.

These are just a few details.

Keough said Norfolk originally proposed this new building as part of the city’s 3045 Broad public workshops. He said city space at this location could include city offices, possible room for Sheriff and Senior Center/Youth Center shared space. He said Norfolk will be preparing more detailed floor plans to verify the preliminary space meets the programming needs of these three potential uses.

“I am very excited about this potential option for creating a shared public space for our seniors and youth,” Keough said in his report. “Council will be discussing this in more detail at a future work session.”

One part of Norfolk’s proposed site plan.