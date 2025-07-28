Donut Shops, National Restaurants, and New Housing Planned for Dundee, Milan, Saline Corridor

A string of developments from Dundee to Saline may soon include three Dunkin’s — formerly Dunkin Donuts — alongside national eateries and new residential units.

In Dundee, work is already underway to construct a combined Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins, alongside a Verizon Wireless, in two new buildings next to AutoZone at 16480 Tecumseh St.

In Milan, Dunkin’ and Jimmy Johns are slated to fill the space once occupied by JR’s Restaurant, at 1000 Dexter, along the Dexter Corridor. Both will have a drive-in.

“Since we got Dundee we just thought the next opportunity was Milan,” said Developer Michael Howard, with Cambridge Development. “I think that’s an excellent site with the visibility off US-23, easy on, easy off.”

The incoming development will also be the first to be required by Milan City to install a sidewalk in front in the hope to eventually have one continuous sidewalk along Dexter, explained Councilmember Mary Kerkes, at the July Milan City Council meeting. Kerkes also sits on the Planning Commission, which made the recommendation.

Howard expects the Milan location will be open in roughly 7-8 months.

“We should be under construction soon,” Howard said, “All the floors are out.”

Saline approved a new Dunkin’ at 1080 E. Michigan Avenue, as part of a larger development. It will also include at least 30 three-story townhomes, plus three other national restaurants –a Tropical Smoothie Café, and others under negotiation, possibly chains serving subs and quick-serve Mexican.

Howard said they are also working on some additional Dunkin’ and Jimmy John sites in Monroe County.

“They’re not as far along as these ones,” Howard said.

According to the Dunkin’ website the closest existing locations of the donut chain are in Monroe, Ypsilanti and in Ann Arbor. Howard said he brokered the deal for both of the Ann Arbor locations, but he didn’t own those properties.

While Dunkin’ traditionally has been known for donuts, their current marketing focus is on drinks, though they continue to sell donuts, breakfast sandwiches and bagels.

photography / Renn Lambert

The former location of the JR’s HomeTown Grill & Pub in Milan will soon house a Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s.

Image Courtesy of Cambridge Development

