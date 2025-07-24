Scout Completes Fence Project at Saline River Preserve

Ridge LaPage, a local Boy Scout, completed a split rail fence at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project. A dedication was held August 2 to recognize his work.

Photo: Ridge LaPage (second from right) stands with supporters at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve during the construction of his Eagle Scout project, a new plit rail fence along the parking area.

Visitors to the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve may notice the new addition of a new fence lining the length of the parking lot. The project is the work of Ridge LaPage, a local Boy Scout pursuing the rank of Eagle Scout.

LaPage, a longtime volunteer at Cornerstone Acres horse farm on Dell Road, took on the fence replacement as part of his service project. His experience at the horse farm, where he began as a riding student during the COVID-19 pandemic and later joined the maintenance team, helped guide his thinking when designing the fence.

While the original parking lot fence had become run down and difficult to see, LaPage identified the issue during his first visit to the preserve. Drawing on his background, he initially considered a post-and-rail design but ultimately worked to finalize a split-rail fence. He compiled a detailed comparison of both options, including cost breakdowns and functional pros and cons, to support the decision.

LaPage is also a member of the Ann Arbor Student Building Industry organization, which is currently working on a home construction project in the Kirkway of Scio neighborhood. His broader involvement in hands-on community development made him a natural fit for the preserve project.

To fund the fence, LaPage and his troop conducted fundraising efforts, including a public donation link that was shared on the Friends of the Saline River (FOTSR) Facebook page.

The fence dedication and thank-you event is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at 11 a.m. at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve, located at 9000 S. Maple Rd., Saline. In addition to the fence, the event will also feature the dedication of a new trail and the acknowledgment and official reveal of an anonymous donor who contributed to the preserve.

LaPage faces a final project completion deadline of November 12, 2025, the cutoff date before his 18th birthday as required by the Eagle Scout program. With the successful completion of the fence, he is well on his way to achieving Scouting’s highest honor.

Photos courtesy of Ridge Lapage and Rick Russell.