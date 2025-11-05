WISD Millage Passes, Many Incumbents Keep Seats in General Election

This article will be updated until all election results have been finalized.

Election results from Washtenaw County started to come in a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Some highlights included a win for the Washtenaw County WISD Millage, which will fund career technical education in K-12 schools across the county. In addition, Milan’s current mayor Ed Kolar will serve another three years—one more than the usual term since city elections will change to even election years—alongside Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Wayne; Jesse Nie, who served a previous, nonconsecutive term; and newly elected Marie Gress. Chelsea chose Kate Henson for mayor, who will serve alongside Council Members Sam Angus, Tony Iannelli and Felix Stump. In Saline, elected council members include: Jim Dell’Orco, Tramane Halsch, and Jenn Harmount.

Monroe County, District #2, which includes part of Milan, had only 33 percent of precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Chelsea

Mayor – Four Year Term (one opening)

Julianne Chard 777 votes

Kate Henson 1,391 votes

City Council Member – Four Year Term (three openings)

Sam Angus 1,590

Tony Iannelli 1,439

William (Bill) O’Reilly 1,096

Felix Stump 1,268

City of Milan

Mayor (one opening)

Kolar: 1,017

Russeau: 547

Council (three openings)

Gress: 909

Harrison: 470

Nie: 830

Thompson: 656

Wayne: 948

Library Board (two openings)

Hill: 474

Kentes: 215

Walters: 812

Winter: 843

Milan Library Millage

Yes: 1,130

No: 441

City of Saline

City Council Member – Three Year Term (three openings)

Matthew Aungst 745

Jim Dell’Orco 1,274

Tramane Halsch 1,252

Jenn Harmount 1,481

Bret Pollington 1,038

Miri Weidner 977

Rejected write-ins 19

Proposals:

City of Saline – 3 Proposals

Saline City Prop-Ballot Initiatives

Yes 1,977

No 549

Saline City Prop-Referendum Procedures

Yes 1,844

No 675

Saline City Prop-Street Millage

Yes 1,777

No 901

Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage Proposal

Yes 3,204

No 1,610

WISD CTE Millage Proposal

Yes 23,972

No 20,246

Monroe County Commission, District #2 Seat (includes part of Milan)

An appeals court will determine whether this race’s winner will take the District #2 seat or if previously elected Commissioner Mark Brant (also a candidate) will retain his seat, despite the fact he was in prison when his term started. Previously Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke ruled in Brant’s favor.

Democrat:

Danielle Hoover

Republican:

Dale Biniecki

No Party Affiliation:

Mark Brant

Write-In

Other Washtenaw County Communities:

Manchester City

Manchester City Mayor

Patricia K. Vailliencourt 334

Manchester City Council Member (three openings)

Cynthia Dresch 315

Steven Harvey 307

Amelia L. Woods 269

Manchester City Council Partial Term (one opening)

Herb Mahony 316

Lima County Marihuana Ordinance

Yes 414

No 875