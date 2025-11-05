November 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

WISD Millage Passes, Many Incumbents Keep Seats in General Election

Karen Lambert

ChelseaDexterMilanSaline

WISD Millage Passes, Many Incumbents Keep Seats in General Election

This article will be updated until all election results have been finalized.

Election results from Washtenaw County started to come in a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Some highlights included a win for the Washtenaw County WISD Millage, which will fund career technical education in K-12 schools across the county. In addition, Milan’s current mayor Ed Kolar will serve another three years—one more than the usual term since city elections will change to even election years—alongside Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Wayne; Jesse Nie, who served a previous, nonconsecutive term; and newly elected Marie Gress. Chelsea chose Kate Henson for mayor, who will serve alongside Council Members Sam AngusTony Iannelli and Felix Stump. In Saline, elected council members include:  Jim Dell’OrcoTramane Halsch, and Jenn Harmount.

Monroe County, District #2, which includes part of Milan, had only 33 percent of precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Chelsea

Mayor – Four Year Term (one opening)

Julianne Chard 777 votes

Kate Henson 1,391 votes

City Council Member – Four Year Term (three openings)

Sam Angus  1,590 

Tony Iannelli 1,439 

William (Bill) O’Reilly 1,096 

Felix Stump  1,268 

City of Milan

Mayor (one opening)

Kolar: 1,017

Russeau: 547

Council  (three openings)

Gress: 909

Harrison: 470

Nie: 830

Thompson: 656

Wayne: 948

Library Board  (two openings)

Hill: 474

Kentes: 215

Walters: 812

Winter: 843

Milan Library Millage

Yes: 1,130

No: 441

City of Saline

City Council Member – Three Year Term (three openings)

Matthew Aungst         745

Jim Dell’Orco          1,274

  Tramane Halsch        1,252

  Jenn Harmount         1,481

  Bret Pollington          1,038

  Miri Weidner           977

  Rejected write-ins     19

Proposals:

City of Saline – 3 Proposals

Saline City Prop-Ballot Initiatives

  Yes    1,977

  No     549

Saline City Prop-Referendum Procedures

  Yes    1,844

  No     675

Saline City Prop-Street Millage 

  Yes    1,777

  No     901

Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage Proposal

  Yes    3,204    

  No     1,610

WISD CTE Millage Proposal 

  Yes     23,972

  No     20,246

Monroe County Commission, District #2 Seat (includes part of Milan)

  • An appeals court will determine whether this race’s winner will take the District #2 seat or if previously elected Commissioner Mark Brant (also a candidate) will retain his seat, despite the fact he was in prison when his term started. Previously Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke ruled in Brant’s favor.

Democrat:  

Danielle Hoover

Republican:

Dale Biniecki

No Party Affiliation:

Mark Brant

Write-In

Other Washtenaw County Communities:

Manchester City

Manchester City Mayor         

  Patricia K. Vailliencourt         334

Manchester City Council Member     (three openings)

  Cynthia Dresch          315

  Steven Harvey           307      

  Amelia L. Woods       269      

Manchester City Council Partial Term (one opening)

  Herb Mahony            316      

Lima County Marihuana Ordinance

Yes 414

No 875

Latest articles

Scio Twp: PC Public Hearing 11-24-25, Conditional Rezoning

STN Staff

WISD Millage Passes, Many Incumbents Keep Seats in General Election

Karen Lambert

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com