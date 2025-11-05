WISD Millage Passes, Many Incumbents Keep Seats in General Election

This article will be updated until all election results have been finalized.
Election results from Washtenaw County started to come in a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Some highlights included a win for the Washtenaw County WISD Millage, which will fund career technical education in K-12 schools across the county. In addition, Milan’s current mayor Ed Kolar will serve another three years—one more than the usual term since city elections will change to even election years—alongside Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Wayne; Jesse Nie, who served a previous, nonconsecutive term; and newly elected Marie Gress. Chelsea chose Kate Henson for mayor, who will serve alongside Council Members Sam Angus, Tony Iannelli and Felix Stump. In Saline, elected council members include: Jim Dell’Orco, Tramane Halsch, and Jenn Harmount.
Monroe County, District #2, which includes part of Milan, had only 33 percent of precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Chelsea
Mayor – Four Year Term (one opening)
Julianne Chard 777 votes
Kate Henson 1,391 votes
City Council Member – Four Year Term (three openings)
Sam Angus 1,590
Tony Iannelli 1,439
William (Bill) O’Reilly 1,096
Felix Stump 1,268
City of Milan
Mayor (one opening)
Kolar: 1,017
Russeau: 547
Council (three openings)
Gress: 909
Harrison: 470
Nie: 830
Thompson: 656
Wayne: 948
Library Board (two openings)
Hill: 474
Kentes: 215
Walters: 812
Winter: 843
Milan Library Millage
Yes: 1,130
No: 441
City of Saline
City Council Member – Three Year Term (three openings)
Matthew Aungst 745
Jim Dell’Orco 1,274
Tramane Halsch 1,252
Jenn Harmount 1,481
Bret Pollington 1,038
Miri Weidner 977
Rejected write-ins 19
Proposals:
City of Saline – 3 Proposals
Saline City Prop-Ballot Initiatives
Yes 1,977
No 549
Saline City Prop-Referendum Procedures
Yes 1,844
No 675
Saline City Prop-Street Millage
Yes 1,777
No 901
Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage Proposal
Yes 3,204
No 1,610
WISD CTE Millage Proposal
Yes 23,972
No 20,246
Monroe County Commission, District #2 Seat (includes part of Milan)
- An appeals court will determine whether this race’s winner will take the District #2 seat or if previously elected Commissioner Mark Brant (also a candidate) will retain his seat, despite the fact he was in prison when his term started. Previously Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke ruled in Brant’s favor.
Democrat:
Danielle Hoover
Republican:
Dale Biniecki
No Party Affiliation:
Mark Brant
Write-In
Other Washtenaw County Communities:
Manchester City
Manchester City Mayor
Patricia K. Vailliencourt 334
Manchester City Council Member (three openings)
Cynthia Dresch 315
Steven Harvey 307
Amelia L. Woods 269
Manchester City Council Partial Term (one opening)
Herb Mahony 316
Lima County Marihuana Ordinance
Yes 414
No 875