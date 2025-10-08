Eastern Michigan University Celebrates First Graduates of College in Prison Program

Eastern Michigan University celebrated a groundbreaking milestone: the graduation of the first cohort from its College in Prison program at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility—the only women’s prison in Michigan. EMU is the first public institution to establish a bachelor’s program for incarcerated women, where 12 students were awarded Bachelor of General Studies degrees, each graduating with a 3.93 GPA.

Launched in 2023, EMU’s College in Prison program now serves 75 incarcerated students, offering the same in-person instruction provided on the University’s main campus. Led by EMU faculty, the program empowers students to engage in academic research, contribute to scholarly conversations, and gain essential skills that support both personal growth and future reintegration into society.

“These women, their hard work, and this achievement represent the power and purpose of education in prison – an experience for the whole person to develop their critical thinking skills, harness their capacity for compassion, and demonstrate their gifts and abilities on a platform that is societally recognized as excellent,” said Meghan Lechner, director of the College in Prison and Returning Citizens Fellowship at EMU. “What started as a group of 20 students in 2023 has grown to 75 eager and engaged EMU students at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional facility. This is the first of many exciting graduations and celebrations to come.”

According to research, women are the fastest-growing segment of the incarcerated population in the U.S. Many are survivors of trauma, poverty, and systemic inequality. Once released, they face staggering barriers to employment, housing, and reintegration. EMU’s College in Prison program aims to reverse these patterns by centering education as a tool for empowerment and lasting change.

In 2024, EMU’s Writing Center extended its tutoring and writing support through one-on-one instruction twice a month at the prison. This spring, 12 incarcerated students presented academic projects on topics ranging from improvisational teaching to dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline at EMU’s 45th Annual Undergraduate Symposium.

In addition to academic success, students have also created extracurricular communities. They have founded and actively led several clubs, including the BOSS Business Club, the WHOLE ME Wellness Club, the Writing Club, and the Behind the Wire Student Newsletter.

“Not only is this a significant milestone for these women individually, but it also sparks tremendous cause for celebration for the state of Michigan as a whole, the EMU faculty and administrators that have worked hard to create meaningful programming, the state officials who have funded and supported this initiative, and the collaborative efforts of the Michigan Department of Corrections,” said Lechner.

Graduate Katherine Woods reflected on the journey.

“Respect, integrity, and excellence are the qualities that EMU embodies,” said Woods. “I am more than grateful for the opportunity afforded to me through EMU. Because of EMU, I have reached a milestone, one that is a testament to this elusive experience and the expansion of knowledge that has been cultivated through persistence and determination.”

Looking ahead, many of the graduating students plan to pursue master’s degrees in fields such as business, social work, and architecture. Others are preparing for careers in community development, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit advocacy.

To support their reentry, EMU will provide personalized reentry planning, connecting students to essential community resources to help them achieve a positive start and contribute meaningfully to their communities.