Eastern Michigan University Hosts the Annual Digital Divas Conference to Inspire High School Girls in STEM

Eastern Michigan University GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology will welcome 240 high school girls to its annual Digital Divas Conference from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Student Center Ballroom, 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti. The conference aims to deliver crucial knowledge about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers and opportunities for young women.

Digital Divas brings together leading professionals, educators, and industry experts to share their insights, stories, and guidance with participants. Participants will also be able to explore hands-on workshops in construction, interior design, electrical engineering, chemistry, astronomy, physics, esports, and much more.

“We are proud to offer this incredible opportunity for high school girls to explore STEM careers in an environment that encourages curiosity and confidence,” said Mohamad Qatu, dean of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. “This event is about inspiring the next generation of women innovators, creators, and leaders.”

Participating schools:

Airport High School Upward Bound

Central Academy

Hope of Detroit Academy

Jefferson High School – Upward Bound

Macomb Math Science Technology Center

Monroe High School – Upward Bound

Pontiac Academy For Excellence

Southgate Andersen High School

William D. Ford Career Tech Center

Ypsilanti STEMM Middle College

The 2024 Digital Divas Conference is made possible through the generous support of sponsors who share the vision of a more diverse and inclusive STEM community. This year’s sponsors include Toyota, Wacker, AAUW- Ann Arbor Branch, ITC, and DTE Foundation.

Established in 2010, Digital Divas has encouraged middle and high school students, particularly girls, to embrace STEM subjects and careers. Since its inception, the program has hosted over 10,000 middle and high school girls from southeast Michigan.

Visit the EMU Digital Divas homepage to learn more about the Digital Divas conference.