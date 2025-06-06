June 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Dexter

Echoing the Past: An Exhibit of Vintage Poster Design and Illustration

This summer, the Dexter District Library will host Echoing the Past: An Exhibit of Vintage Poster Design and Illustration, featuring the work of local artist and designer Steve Burdick. Running from June 16 – Aug 15, the exhibit showcases Burdick’s fusion of original paintings and vintage-inspired typography.

Inspired by vintage design, Burdick’s pieces reflect his favorite landscapes—from the shores of Lake Michigan and the beaches of California and Hawaii to the everyday beauty found in floral blossoms.

Artwork by Steve Burdick
Artwork by Steve Burdick

“Each piece is a tribute,” says Burdick, “to the places I love, the design traditions that have shaped me, and the enduring appeal of well-crafted visual storytelling.”

Steve’s artwork and prints are available for purchase at SteveBurdick.com.

This exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours in the lower level.

art exhibit, Dexter District Library, local artists

Latest articles

Echoing the Past: An Exhibit of Vintage Poster Design and Illustration

STN Staff

Chelsea History Museum Walks Back to Era of Taverns, Pubs, and Prohibition

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News