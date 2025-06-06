This summer, the Dexter District Library will host Echoing the Past: An Exhibit of Vintage Poster Design and Illustration, featuring the work of local artist and designer Steve Burdick. Running from June 16 – Aug 15, the exhibit showcases Burdick’s fusion of original paintings and vintage-inspired typography.

Inspired by vintage design, Burdick’s pieces reflect his favorite landscapes—from the shores of Lake Michigan and the beaches of California and Hawaii to the everyday beauty found in floral blossoms.

Artwork by Steve Burdick Artwork by Steve Burdick

“Each piece is a tribute,” says Burdick, “to the places I love, the design traditions that have shaped me, and the enduring appeal of well-crafted visual storytelling.”



Steve’s artwork and prints are available for purchase at SteveBurdick.com.



This exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours in the lower level.