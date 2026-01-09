Edge All-Stars Open Season Strong, Bring Home Top Honors from Chicago

A new season, new coaches, and a nearly new roster didn’t slow The Dancer’s Edge All-Stars down. Competing January 3–4 at the UDA Chicagoland Regional in Chicago, the Junior and Senior teams returned to Dexter with multiple top finishes, signaling that this retooled program is hitting its stride early

The teams placed 1st in Senior Premier Pom, 2nd in Senior Premier Jazz & 2nd in Youth Premier Pom.

The Dancer’s Edge Junior and Senior Edge All-Star teams opened their season with an exciting new chapter in their program’s history in November as they took the floor at the UDA Great Lakes Championship, showcasing all-new choreography and performing under the direction of their new coaches: Ali Martino, Katelyn Gallaher, Izzy Norton, and Kim Smith.

This event set the stage for a promising season for Edge All Stars, and the team rose to the occasion with energized routines, a new style, and a renewed competitive spirit.

“With almost an entirely new team for both our senior and junior teams, we are so proud of both teams for making their mark,” said Gallaher.

The teams debuted three routines: Senior Edge All-Stars – Senior Pom 2nd Place, Edge All Stars – Senior Jazz 2nd Place, and Junior Edge All-Stars – Pom 1st Place. The performance at UDA Great Lakes set the tone for an exciting competitive season ahead as The Dancer’s Edge Junior and Senior Edge All-Stars continue to develop their routines and refine their skills.

With one regional UDA competition left, the Junior Edge All-Stars are fired up and ready to bring their best to the floor this weekend on January 11th at the UDA Southern Michigan Dance Challenge in Grand Blanc. The Senior Edge All-Stars are also geared up and ready for one last UDA regional before they travel to Orlando, Florida to compete at UDA Nationals.