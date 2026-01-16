Edge All-Stars Shine at UDA Southern Challenge

Both Edge All-Star teams from Dancer’s Edge returned to Dexter with strong results after competing at the UDA Southern Challenge in Grand Blanc, MI, continuing their momentum as the season moves toward national competition.

The teams recorded multiple top finishes against high-level competition. The Senior Edge All-Star team earned first place in Senior Premier Jazz, along with a second-place finish in Senior Premier Pom. The Junior Edge All Stars also placed first in their division.

Coach Martino said the focus throughout the season has been on steady improvement and preparation, noting that the teams are performing well as they approach the national phase of the season.

With the UDA Southern Challenge complete, the Senior Edge All Stars now turn their attention to Nationals, scheduled for early March in Orlando, Florida, where the program will compete at the national level.