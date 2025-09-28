Education Foundations’ Rivalry Match Raises $52,000

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) completed their annual Rivalry Match fundraising campaign this fall, bringing in a combined total of $52,080. The effort ran through August and September and concluded September 26, 2025, during the Chelsea vs. Dexter football game at Al Ritt Stadium.

Dexter supporters contributed $27,005, while Chelsea supporters raised $25,075. On the field, Dexter won the game 42–28.

The Rivalry Match, now a regular tradition, supports educational programs in both school districts. Funds raised provide grants for teacher projects, district-wide initiatives, and, in Chelsea’s case, scholarships for graduating seniors.

Nicole Rouech, president of EFD, said the organization was grateful for the turnout.

“The Rivalry Match keeps getting bigger and better, and we were thrilled to see so many new faces join us. Most importantly, the real victory is for our students,” she said.

This collaboration between CEF and EFD is rooted in a shared mission of enhancing educational experiences for students—funding teacher-authored projects, district-wide initiatives, and, in CEF’s case, scholarships for graduating seniors.

Amy Forehand, president of CEF, described the event as a strong partnership.

“Our partnership with EFD is truly special. Each year, we have so much fun collaborating, competing, and bringing out the best in each other to make this event a success,” she said.

The success of this year’s Rivalry Match was also made possible by the support of local businesses.

Chelsea Sponsors: Gold Sponsors – Diane Kieliszewski – Edward Jones, John and Donna Daniels, SBK Orthodontics; and Blue Sponsors – Chelsea State Bank, Clark Construction Company, Esquire Interiors, Hatch Stamping Company, and Kingscott.

Dexter Sponsors: Touchdown Sponsors–Pearl Planning, Hackney Hardware, Beacon Dental, Dexter Orthodontics, and Chelsea State Bank; and Field Goal Sponsors–Dexter Lions Club & LaFontaine Chevrolet of Dexter.

Game Day Touchdown Sponsor: Steele Heating and Cooling, who donated each time a touchdown was scored during the game.

Organizers said the Rivalry Match demonstrates the ability of communities to come together in support of local students. Fundraising efforts by both education foundations will continue throughout the year.

To learn more and join their missions, visit:

www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org

www.efdexter.org