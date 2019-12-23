Advertisement





Edward Donald Mynning

Dexter, Michigan

At age 55, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Providence Ascension Hospital in Novi, MI. He was born on October 19, 1964, in Ann Arbor, MI, the son of Donald M Mynning, Jr., and Margaret (Merkel) Mynning.

He is the younger brother of his sisters, Mary Ellen Mynning of Ann Arbor, Beverly (Dennis) Schumann of Chelsea and Gloria (Steven) Feldkamp of Chelsea. Also surviving are three nephews, Matthew Harwood of Ypsilanti, Nick (Jennifer) Schumann of Chelsea, Brian (Emily) Feldkamp of Whitmore Lake; two nieces, Melissa (Garth) Baize of Chelsea, Dana Jean Feldkamp and (fiancé Steven Strobel) of Whitmore Lake, along with six great-nieces, one great-nephew, and his extended family, Laine (Jeannie) Lu of Ypsilanti. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Donald, mother, Margaret, and his favorite nephew and partner in crime, Johnny Harwood.

Ed graduated from Dexter High School in 1982 and was known as “Big Ed.” For a few years, he lived with his parents in Zephyrhills, FL. Upon his return to Michigan, he worked as a night dispatcher for Brewers/Sakstrup Towing in Ann Arbor. He met many “interesting” people during the night! Ed also served as President of the Ypsilanti Jaycees. He landed his dream job with the Ann Arbor Police Department as a CSA Officer and formed longtime friendships. He loved that job and made so many friends with the police officers! Ed’s life was not always a joyful one, as he struggled with ongoing health issues and alcoholism. Our family and his friends always stood by him, hoping and praying that one day he would conquer that demon. He was sober for the last four years of his life!

Funeral Services will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 am from St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, with V. Rev. Dr. William J. Canon Turner officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home in Chelsea, and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Franciscan Project, Inc, (Franciscan Sisters of St. Mary Church) Chelsea, MI.