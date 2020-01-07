Advertisement





| 1 min read | from EGLE, For Immediate Release |

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division will hold this week the first of three hearings to receive public comments on proposed rules to establish maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for seven per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

The proposed rules will amend the current rules to provide provisions that reduce exposure to seven PFAS compounds in drinking water. The provisions include establishing drinking water standards, sampling requirements, public notification requirements, and laboratory certification criteria.

The first public hearing will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, LV Eberhard Center Room EC 215, Grand Valley State University, 301 Fulton St. W., Grand Rapids. Sign up for the livestream.

Two additional public hearings will not be livestreamed:

5-8 p.m. Jan. 14, ML Towsley Auditorium, Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.

5-8 p.m. Jan. 16, Au Sable Room, Ralph A. Macmullan Conference Center, 104 Conservation Drive, Roscommon.

In October, on the recommendation of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), EGLE provided draft rules to Governor Whitmer to establish MCLs for seven PFAS compounds. Approximately 2,700 water supplies in Michigan will be covered under the new rule. In November, the Michigan Environmental Rules Review Committee voted to move forward with formal rulemaking. The official public comment period opened in December.

A copy of the draft rules, regulatory impact statement and cost-benefit analysis, as well as other updated documents and information related to the rulemaking process, can be found on the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Administrative Rulemaking System web page.

It is requested that all statements at the hearings be submitted in writing to be part of the public record. Comments can also be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Jan. 31 to EGLE, DWEHD, Attention: Suzann Ruch, P.O. Box 30817, Lansing, MI 48909-8311 or by e-mail to EGLE-PFAS-RuleMaking@Michigan.gov. To receive a copy of the draft rules, submit a request to the mail or email addresses above or call 517-284-6544.

For more information, contact EGLE at EGLE-PFAS-RuleMaking@Michigan.gov.

To learn more about PFAS, visit the MPART web site: Michigan.gov/pfasresponse.