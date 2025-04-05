EHM Senior Solutions Announces New President and CEO

EHM Senior Solutions has welcomed Ms. Kari Rennie to the role of President and CEO for EHM Senior Solutions. Kari brings a diverse skillset and strong focus on resident satisfaction, quality of service and employee engagement, and describes herself as an engaged and transparent servant-based leader committed to coaching and mentoring others.

With over 15 years’ experience, Kari joins EHM Senior Solutions from Burcham Hills Retirement Community in East Lansing, where she served for five years as their executive director. Her prior experience also includes associate executive director, licensed nursing home administration, assisted living administration, international hotel management, admissions, marketing, and social services.

Kari earned a Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology degree from Michigan State University, then served two years in the United States Peace Corps as a community development volunteer in the West Indies. She has served on the Leading Age Michigan Education Foundation Board and the parent Board of Directors, as well as their Public Policy Taskforce.