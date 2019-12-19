Advertisement





After another record setting season, the Dexter football team received numerous post-season awards.

The Dreadnaughts set 21 record over the past two years and are being rewarded with the post-season awards.

Eight Dreadnaughts earned First Team All-SEC White Honors for 2019.

With all the offensive records, the four offensive players is no surprise, but the Dexter defense was no slouch this season as well, posting three shutouts on the season.

First Team All-SEC White Offense:

Evan Krolewski – Running Back

Colin Parachek – Quarterback

Antwan Ficklen Jr. – Wide Receiver

Rhett Jacobs- Wide Receiver

First Team All-SEC White Defense

Jordan Watson – Linebacker

Daniel Troncalli – Defensive Back

Mark Young – Defensive Line

Matt Gaechter- Linebacker

Honorable Mention All-SEC White went to – Brennan Parachek, James Livingston, Patrick Kaercher, Caleb Drenner, Noah Mitchell, and Bryce Young.

Jasper Howell earned Dexter’s SEC Sportsmanship Award.