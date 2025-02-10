Eight Saline Wrestlers Move on to D1 Regionals

The Saline wrestling team had a strong showing at the D1 individual districts this weekend with seven Hornets moving on to the regionals hosted by the Hornets Saturday.

The Hornets came away with two district champions Saturday.

Noah Barnett won the 175-pound title picking up three tough decisions on his way to the title with a 4-0 record. He improved to 33-1 overall on the season.

Brice LaFleur improved to 41-2 and went 3-0 on the day to win the 113-pound title.

Jericho Powe finished third at 215 with a 4-1 record and improved to 39-6 for the season.

Isaac Furlong placed third at 285 with a 4-1 record to improve to 36-8 on the season.

Jacob Clauser improved to 34-11 on the season with 4-1 record at 157 to finish third.

Eli Johnson went 3-2 and finished fourth at 165 to finish fourth, Braden Hohenberger fourth at 106 with a 3-2 record, and Anthony James fourth at 132 with a 3-2 record.

Anthony Colati came up just short of moving on, falling in the consolation semifinals with a 2-2 record.

The Hornets team season came to an end with a 34-31 loss to Monroe in the districts at Bedford.

Picking up wins for the Hornets were Clauser, Powe, Furlong, Hohenberger, Brice LaFleur, Luc LaFleur, and James.