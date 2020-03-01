Advertisement





Elaine Jeanette Boyce

At age 93, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She was born December 18, 1926, in Chelsea, the daughter of Norman Harold and Lenore Eva Margarita (Kalmbach) Schmidt.

She was a graduate of Chelsea High School, class of 1944. She earned her RN from Deaconess Hospital. She was a nurse for both Dr. Joseph Fisher and Dr. Charles Krausse for many years. Elaine was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Elaine married Ellis Boyce on March 11, 1961. At that time she had a son, Charles Fredette. Ellis had two sons, Alan and Floyd Boyce. After Ellis and Elaine joined families they were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly Ann Boyce and Carol Lisa Boyce. Kim and Carol lovingly cared for both parents for many years. For that gift our families are eternally thankful. Thanks also to Ronen Sherman, Kim’s husband, for his assistance with Ellis and Elaine.

Ellis and Elaine loved spending time at their Betsie River Cottage and mushrooming. They also enjoyed traveling together. They made two trips together to Omaha Beach for D-Day anniversary events. They also attended events at the D-Day Museum in New Orleans (Ellis was a D-Day survivor). Elaine was a diehard Michigan fan (that’s an understatement!)

Elaine is survived by five children, Charles (Barbara) Fredette of Chelsea, Alan Boyce of Dexter, Floyd (Mary) Boyce of Gregory, Kimberly (Ronen) Sherman of Ann Arbor, and Carol Boyce of Ann Arbor; sister, Eleanor Hall of Pinckney; eight grandchildren, Shannon Fredette, Aaron Fredette, Lindsay Boyce, Jordan Boyce, Rachel Boyce, Samuel Boyce, Joel Boyce and Elizabeth Boyce; four great-grandchildren, Marissa Fredette, Brer Boyce, Cecelia Boyce, Theoan Boyce; and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Boyce; brother, Richard Schmidt, who died 10 days before Elaine; and brother-in-law, Duane Hall.

Sincere thanks to her first caregiver Dayna Clayborn, the staff at Arbor Hospice and a special thank you to Jill Whyte who lovingly cared for her in her final years.

A memorial service was held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from Cole Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Anthony Dickerson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Church, 50 N Freer Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118 or the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.