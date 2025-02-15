Ele’s Place – Ann Arbor Cars & Cocoa to Raise Funds, Provide Grief Support to Children and Teens

Ele’s Place – Ann Arbor will be hosting its annual first ever Cars & Cocoa event on February 24, 2025 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Vanguard Motor Sales private warehouse in Plymouth, MI.

The event — which will allow ticketholders exclusive access to the Vanguard Motor Sales warehouse — aims to raise dollars and awareness of the Ele’s Place mission.

In Michigan, 1 in 11 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18 (Judi’s House, 2024). This mean approximately 201,000 Michigan children will be bereaved by the age of 18, which more than doubles to 485,000 by age 25.

“At Ele’s Place, children, teens and their families have a safe space to connect with their peers, express their feelings and develop healthy coping skills after the death of a parent, sibling or someone close to them,” said Ann Arbor Events Coordinator Andrea Gerber, “events like Cars & Cocoa allow Ele’s Place to continue to ensure that support is free to the families we serve.”

Founded in Lansing in 1991, Ele’s Place has provided free peer grief support groups and in-school programming to more than 43,000 Michigan children, teens, young adults and families.

“We are excited to partner with Vanguard Motors Sales, not only to raise critical funds for our programs, but also to provide our community with an opportunity to learn more about their inventory of more than 100 classic and muscle cars!” said Gerber

This year’s event is expected to draw more than 200 attendees and aims to raise $55,000 for children and teens in Ann Arbor, southeast Michigan, and throughout the Ele’s Place service area. To purchase tickets, and learn more about Ele’s Place, visit www.bit.ly/carsandcocoa