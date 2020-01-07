Advertisement





Elizabeth J. Dechert

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was 97 years old. She was born on July 6, 1922 in Dearborn, Michigan, the daughter of Rudolph and Thema (Schnirring) Layher.

May 2, 1942, during war time, she married Donald A. Dechert in Junction City, Kansas. He has preceded her in death on September 26, 1992. While he was overseas, she moved back to Saline, Michigan to be near her family (Layher) whose farm was on Maple Road.

After the war they made their home in Saline, where she had grown up. She was an avid homemaker and wonderful mother to her children and other children that they incorporated into their family. Their union brought forth four children: Donna (Novell) Liston, Donald A Jr. (who preceded her in death) (Charlotte), Susan Yuhasz, and Jeannie (Patrick) Michalski. Also Included in the family were Harold Dechert, deceased (Vivian), and Debra Burkhart also deceased. She was able to remain independent, in her last years, due to the loving care of Jeannie and Pat Michalski who lived nearby.

Survivors include her brother, John (Elaine) Layher whose Sunday conversations on the phone were welcomed. Other survivors include: 12 grandchildren. Kevin (Jana) Liston, Kim Liston, Kelli (Tim) Smith, Kent (Raquel) Liston, Donald A. Dechert III, Ann Marie (Dan) Schmitt, William (Kim) Hasegawa, Michael (Umeko) Hasegawa, Sarah Yuhasz (Nate), Katheleen (Franz) Braatz, Alex Michalski, deceased, Donald Michalski, deceased. She also had 26 great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

We are very grateful to the staff at Brookdale Gardens, in Bradenton, Florida, for making our mother comfortable and her last few months enjoyable and safe. As a family we are grateful for the many years we were blessed to have her loving and caring spirit, along with the sound of her laughter and her wonderful sense of humor.

There will be a small service in her honor on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 3.00 pm in Bradenton, Florida. A memorial service will also be held on May 2 at 11:00am at St. Paul’s UCC Church, 122 West Michigan Ave, Saline, Michigan, 48176.

Any Donations can be made in her name to St. Paul’s Church in Saline Michigan.