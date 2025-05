Emagine Theatres Offers $3 Summer Kids Movies

This summer Emagine Theatres will once again be offering Summer Kids Movie Series where tickets are only $3 per person and Magic Pack concessions are $5. Each week guests of all ages are welcome to revisit a different blockbuster animated movie rated for the whole family.

WHEN

Films, Showtimes, and On-Sale Dates are subject to change

June 20-27: THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024) (PG)

June 27-July 4: THE BAD GUYS (2022) (PG)

July 4-11: LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022) (PG)

July 11-18: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016) (PG)

July 18-25: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019) (PG)

July 25-August 1: THE WILD ROBOT (2024) (PG)

August 1-8: DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024) (PG)

August 8-15: KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024) (PG)

August 15-22: TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023) (PG)

Guests of all ages are welcome to attend.