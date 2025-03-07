Emergency Veterinary Hospital Recognized as One of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch

Local business to be honored with statewide award in East Lansing on April 22

Emergency Veterinary Hospitalhas been recognized as a 2025 awardee for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Emergency Veterinary Hospitalwill be acknowledged onstage at an awards ceremony during the 21st annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on April 22, 2025.

“Michigan’s small businesses face numerous challenges daily, yet these awardees have demonstrated remarkable dedication and a relentless pursuit of greater success,” said Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “Their efforts have positively impacted the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem of Michigan, as well as their communities, and I’m incredibly proud to be part of recognizing and celebrating their success.”

Dr. Lindsay Ruland, a proud Ann Arbor native, founded Emergency Veterinary Hospital with the vision of creating a veterinary practice that combined advanced medical care with a personal, compassionate approach to animal health. This entrepreneurial award is a testament to Dr. Ruland’s leadership in building a business that truly serves its community—focusing on providing high-quality care, developing a trusted team, and continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of both pets and their owners through a blend of business innovation and a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of animals in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas. The recognition comes at a pivotal time for the clinic, which has recently expanded its services to include specialty medicine, ensuring even greater access to advanced treatments for animals in need.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this award, as it reflects not just the growth of our clinic but also our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of animals and families in our community,” said Dr. Ruland.

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award recognizes companies that are high potential, second-stage companies in Michigan. Companies nominated for the award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations across the state annually select the winners based on demonstration of intent and capacity to grow based on the following:

Employee or sales growth

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company’s success

In addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses who are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.

This year’s celebration includes a small business summit and VIP reception on Monday April 21st, with a Capitol Day and black-tie awards gala on April 22nd. Additional information and ticket information can be found at https://michiganceIebrates.org.