Empowering Parents: Preventing Youth Alcohol and Substance Use

The end of the year can bring unique pressures to students with an uptick in celebrations like prom and graduation parties. However, research shows that parental guidance can play a crucial role in the choices teens make.

A few tips for parents of teenagers:

1. “You can always talk to me.” Create an open and safe space for your child to have honest conversations with you. Reassure them that if they ever feel unsafe, they can reach out to you for help without fear of immediate punishment.

2. “Your choice of friends matters. Surround yourself with people who respect you.” Teach your child to choose friends who support them and won’t pressure them into risky behaviors.

3. “Drugs and alcohol can harm your brain and body.” Explain in an age-appropriate way how substances can affect their brain and overall health.

4. “You have a choice, and it is okay to say no.” Empower your child with confidence and strategies to say no without feeling awkward or left out. Remind them they don’t need alcohol or drugs to have fun.

5. “Your actions now have an impact on your future.” Help your child connect the dots between their current decisions and their future goals. If their goals include college or a specific career, explain how substance use may impact their goals.

One of the most powerful ways parents can influence their children is by being strong role models. Parents can model healthy coping skills by showing how to manage stress, disappointment, and social situations without turning to alcohol or drugs.

Setting clear expectations and having open, honest conversations helps kids make safer choices—not just to avoid trouble, but because they understand why it matters.

Talking to children about drugs and alcohol early sets the stage for smart choices later. Kids with open, ongoing conversations with their parents are far less likely to experiment. Instead of one big talk, keep it casual and age-appropriate so they feel comfortable coming to you with questions. Regular, open conversations will help them feel comfortable.