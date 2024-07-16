EMU Aims to Help Opioid Crisis with Narcan Training Events for Students, Faculty, and Staff 

By Brittany Mobley

Recent studies have highlighted a concerning rise in opioid overdoses on college campuses across the nation. To minimize overdose rates and increase emergency medical preparedness, Eastern Michigan University is hosting monthly training events for EMU students, faculty, and staff on administering Narcan in response to the opioid overdose crisis. These trainings are possible thanks to a partnership between EMU School of Nursing and the Community Mental Health Partnership.

According to the American College Health Association, approximately one in four students know someone who has overdosed on drugs, reflecting the broader opioid crisis affecting communities nationwide. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that young adults aged 18-25 have the highest rates of prescription opioid misuse and heroin use among all age groups, emphasizing the critical need for targeted interventions and education on college campuses.

“It’s so important that our campus community knows how to help in a medical emergency,” said Sherry Bumpus, special associate to the Provost. “These trainings empower students, faculty, and staff to make a lifesaving difference if someone overdoses.

Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and can be combined with the use of CPR and an AED to enhance the emergency response. Naloxone works by rapidly binding to opioid receptors in the brain, displacing the opioid molecules and reversing the effects of the overdose.

An AED is a device to restore a normal heart rhythm in individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. In cases where an opioid overdose leads to cardiac arrest, the combination of naloxone, CPR and AED use can significantly increase the chances of survival.

“Providing Narcan, CPR and AED training is a high priority at Eastern Michigan University. Our goal is to ensure our campus community feels confident and prepared to respond effectively in an emergency on campus or in their personal lives,” said Kathryn Wilhoff, director of environmental, health and safety at EMU. “By equipping students, faculty, and staff with these skills, we encourage a culture of safety and responsiveness.”

Narcan training, in addition to CPR, AED and First Aid, is available during the following dates and times:

CPR/AED Training July 17 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in room 300, Halle Library

Narcan Training Aug. 15 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. in room 300 Halle Library

CPR/AED Training Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. – noon in room 300 Halle Library

Narcan Training Sep. 18 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. in room 300 Halle Library

CPR/AED Training Sep. 23 from 9 a.m. – noon in room 300 Halle Library

Narcan Training Sep. 23 from 1 – 2 p.m. in room 300 Halle Library

Narcan is available in an emergency inside each of the AED cabinets on campus. Narcan is also available upon completing the Narcan training and at EMU’s Department of Public Safety.

To register for Narcan training, email Auggie Mickevicius at amickevi@emich.edu with the date you want to attend, your name, and your EMU ID number. For more information or to register for a CPR, AED, and first aid training session, email Kathryn Wilhoff at kwilhoff@emich.edu with your preferred available date, name, department where you work, and your EMU ID number.