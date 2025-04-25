EMU Announces US Consul General as Spring Commencement Speaker

By Brittany Mobley

Eastern Michigan University (EMU) announced Julie Eadeh, US Consul General, career diplomat, and EMU alumni, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremonies on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 am and 1:30 pm in the George Gervin GameAbove Center, 799 N. Hewitt Rd. in Ypsilanti. There are 1774 students eligible to participate.

“We are honored to welcome Consul General Julie Eadeh back to Eastern Michigan University as our Commencement Speaker,” said EMU President James Smith. “Her career and accomplishments on the global stage inspire our graduates, reinforcing the power of an EMU education to create change and make an impact worldwide.”

A career member of the U.S. State Department Senior Foreign Service, Consul General Eadeh currently serves as the United States Consul General in Istanbul, Türkiye, a position she has held since 2022. Throughout her two-decade diplomatic career, she has represented American interests across the Middle East and Asia, with postings in Qatar, China, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye.

As a Michigan native, Eadeh earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern before obtaining a master’s degree from Georgetown University.

The Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremonies will be held in two sessions. The morning ceremony will include graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, and the Individualized Studies Program, with doors opening at 8 am. The afternoon ceremony will celebrate graduates from the College of Business, GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology, and the College of Health and Human Services. Doors open at noon and guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for entrance screening.

For more details about EMU’s commencement ceremonies, visit the EMU Commencement Website.