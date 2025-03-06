EMU Celebrates Women’s History Month

Brittany Mobley

In honor of Women’s History Month, Eastern Michigan University’s Women’s Resource Center will host a series of events throughout March to recognize the achievements, resilience, and contributions of women in various fields. These events aim to empower, educate, and inspire the community through discussions, networking, and recognition of women leaders.

The Women’s History Month Celebration will feature dynamic speakers, thought-provoking panels, and interactive discussions centered on leadership, wellness, and empowerment. The month’s highlights include:

Women of Color Symposium: “Pathways Forward: Wellness, Resistance, Action”

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 2:30-5 p.m. | EMU Student Center Ballroom B (2nd Floor)

This symposium will explore strategies for wellness, resilience, and activism. It will bring together thought leaders and community voices to foster meaningful dialogue and actionable change.

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 2:30- 5:30 p.m. | EMU McKenny Hall Ballroom

This event features guest speakers, Staci Williams and Black Male Educators Alliance’s chief executive officer, Timothy Hill. It also features a Heart2Heart Talk Show Panel, networking opportunities, and vendor opportunities.

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 3-5 p.m. | EMU Student Center 310 A/B

This ceremony will honor students, faculty, and community leaders with keynote speaker Tiffany Mensah from D.O.V.E.S. Network, celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions.